    Four Arrested After Armed Far-Right Anti-Lockdown Mob Floods Oregon Capitol

    LOCKED UP

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

    Four people were arrested Monday after demonstrators forced their way into the Oregon State Capitol to protest coronavirus pandemic measures, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. A 300-strong armed mob made up of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and other far-right groups gathered outside the Capitol to voice their anger over the closure of some businesses to slow the surge of COVID-19. At one point, around 100 protesters entered the building and one is said to have sprayed a “chemical irritant” into the lobby. Police arrested four organizers of the rally, according to the newspaper, and they’re searching for a man who attacked two reporters. The arrested four face a range of charges including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

