Four Arrested After Armed Far-Right Anti-Lockdown Mob Floods Oregon Capitol
LOCKED UP
Four people were arrested Monday after demonstrators forced their way into the Oregon State Capitol to protest coronavirus pandemic measures, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. A 300-strong armed mob made up of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and other far-right groups gathered outside the Capitol to voice their anger over the closure of some businesses to slow the surge of COVID-19. At one point, around 100 protesters entered the building and one is said to have sprayed a “chemical irritant” into the lobby. Police arrested four organizers of the rally, according to the newspaper, and they’re searching for a man who attacked two reporters. The arrested four face a range of charges including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.