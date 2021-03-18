Fourteen States Have Recorded Alarming Virus Spikes This Week
WRONG WAY
You didn’t have to have a Ph.D. in epidemiology to know what would happen when state leaders started easing restrictions and lifting mask mandates. According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 cases are now up by more than 10 percent in 14 states this week compared to last—and half of those states are seeing a rise of more than 20 percent. Some experts are now warning that the United States could be hurtling toward yet another virus spike this springtime. Emergency physician Leana Wen told CNN on Wednesday: “I think we are going to see a surge in the number of infections... I think what helps this time though is that the most vulnerable—particularly nursing home residents, people who are older—are now vaccinated.” The worst acceleration of infections has been recorded in Michigan, but Delaware, Montana, Alabama, and West Virginia have also seen alarming increases.