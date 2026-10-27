FLASHING RED LIGHTS Fox Hands Trump Nightmare News Days Before Election More and more analysts see trouble ahead for Republicans.

Even Fox News is predicting a nightmare for Republicans in the House after the midterms.

The Fox News Power Rankings show Democrats are still likely to flip the House next month, possibly wresting control of at least 223 seats from Republicans and ending up with as many as 240 on a good night.

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The GOP currently controls the House with 218 seats, while Democrats hold 214.

Fox has also joined Cook Political Report in assessing that more than a dozen House races have shifted in Democrats’ favor, with just days to go before the Nov. 3 elections.

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Last week, the elections forecasting agency said “Republicans’ path to keeping control of the House has all but evaporated.”

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“The outstanding question is how large Democrats’ majority will be in 2027; in the best-case scenario, their party could enter the new Congress with more seats than they had after successfully flipping control of the House in 2006 and 2018,” Cook Political Report’s Erin Covey said.

In total, the agency has rated 220 House seats as Solid, Likely, or Lean Democrat.

Meanwhile, Fox News has filed 195 seats in the Republican column, potentially going up to 212 on a good night.

“That’s six short of a majority, but enough to make life difficult for the next Democratic House Speaker, who would have to balance the demands of the moderate and far-left wings of the party,” political consultant and Fox contributor Rémy Numa wrote.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten has similarly predicted a “blowout” for Democrats in the House.

“The midterms are just days away, and I’m poring over hundreds, no thousands, of polls and data points,” Enten said. “And you know what the numbers are telling me? They are telling me that we are heading towards blowout territory. My goodness gracious.”

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Enten said Democrats are leading by an average of 10 points on the congressional ballot. He gave Dems a 71 percent chance of a “blowout,” which is when one party secures at least 230 House seats.

“That easily overcomes any redistricting,” he said. “It’s really the type of thing that if you’re a Republican, you want to be calling your office about, calling home, saying, ‘Please, please, no, no, no.’ But you know what? That’s what the polls are saying.”

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