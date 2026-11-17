WAR OF THE WORLDS Fox Host Goes Into Full Meltdown Over Travel Chaos Jesse Watters told Fox News viewers his family is stockpiling weapons and peanut butter.

Fox News pundit Jesse Watters melted down in a bizarre tirade following a series of flight outages affecting the country.

On The Five on Monday, the 48-year-old told viewers that he is stockpiling supplies amid the air travel chaos and that his family is now ready for war with Canada or an alien invasion.

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Watters made the comments as he and the rest of The Five discussed the national ground stop that interrupted thousands of flights over the weekend.

Watters has frequently mentioned a war with Canada during his appearances on Fox News. Fox News

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an hours-long nationwide ground stop Friday after technical problems disrupted air traffic control communications and radar systems. Airlines struggled to reposition aircraft and crews over the weekend, leaving thousands of flights canceled or delayed and hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded. The issues continued into Monday.

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“This is a great dry run for maybe something that does happen. Say there’s an alien invasion. Say we go to war with Canada. The country has to remain calm and stick to a plan,” Watters said.

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“I now have a family plan, and we’ve been stocking up. We now have weapons, we have bottled water and we have peanut butter.”

An airport departures board showing multiple delayed and cancelled flights, November 14, 2026. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Watters said his preparations would allow his family to survive 90 days off the grid, and urged viewers to make their own emergency plans.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Watters’ remarks.

The Fox host has frequently jabbed at Canadian officials on-air, suggesting last year during an interview with Ontario Premier Doug Ford that Canadian citizens should consider President Donald Trump’s threats to annex their country a “privilege” because “everybody in the world” desires American citizenship.

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Watters had previously made similarly provocative remarks about the prospect of annexing Canada.

“The fact that they don’t want us to take them over, makes me want to invade,” Watters said in January 2025. “I want to quench my imperial thirst.”

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of making Canada the 51st U.S. state in recent months.

In June, he reposted a Bloomberg article reporting that Canada had entered a technical recession in a Truth Social post with the caption, “51st state!”

Trump made repeated calls to annex Canada at the start of his second term. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In September, during an interview with the New York Times, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested Trump’s rhetoric about potential annexation–even if less-than-serious–forced Canada to make military considerations about its neighbor to the south.

“You have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk,” Carney said. “So, and as the tail fattens when a leader of a country threatens your sovereignty, you adjust accordingly. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to take certain things into consideration.”

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