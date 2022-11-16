Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’

The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions.

Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.

“I have to say that there wasn’t a great reception to the speech last night. Not a single elected Republican official was there,” the Fox host said of Trump’s sleepy 2024 announcement, which came a week after his GOP cache took a beating in the midterms.

“I’m sure you’re very supportive of your father-in-law, but to those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem as though he’s got the old magic, you know what I mean?”

The Trump in-law replied: “Oh, well, I highly disagree with that.” (Of course.)

At the close of their chat, Varney further prodded Lara: “Here’s what I’m hearing: Trump will go into the primaries, and he will win the debates, he’ll steamroll over his opponents, but when it comes to the election, 2024, he can’t win, he won’t win.”

Lara Trump disagreed.