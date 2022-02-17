Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera: Conservative Media Is Inciting Canadian Truckers

Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that conservative media had a hand in inciting the Canadian trucker protests that have shut down major trade routes, condemning the disruptive demonstrations.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Five, Rivera said, “It is conservative media that has gone from support to incitement. These truckers are violating the rights of others in Canada.”

His combative co-host Greg Gutfeld responded incredulously: “Are you saying we’re inciting it?!”

Rivera pointed to how polls conducted by Ipsos and others show widespread opposition to the truckers’ rallies. And yet Gutfeld revisited Rivera’s comments, saying he was “okay” with the indictment of incitement because “we’ve always been on the right side.”

Rivera retorted: “The ‘Right’ side but not the right side.”

The two continued to bicker.