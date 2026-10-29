NOT SUGARCOATING IT Fox News Hits Trump With Brutal Blow 5 Days Before Election Donald Trump’s Senate majority could collapse as GOP strongholds crumble. Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images

Fox News has delivered a fresh warning to Republicans five days before the midterms, revising its final Senate Power Rankings to show Democrats could seize control of the chamber.

The forecast, published Thursday, leaves six Senate races too close to call and gives Democrats a potential path to a majority, despite Republicans entering the election with control of the chamber.

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Fox News analyst Remy Numa projected 48 seats for Democrats and 46 for Republicans, with the remaining six races rated toss-ups. A strong night for Democrats could push their total to 54 seats, Numa wrote.

Trump's approval rating is at a record low going into the midterm elections. Brian Snyder/Reuters

“On a good night for the Democrats, their ceiling rises to 54 seats,” he said.

Republicans, however, could still hold their ground. Numa noted that “a good night for the Republicans could see them retain control with up to 52 seats.”

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The GOP could retain control with 50 seats because Vice President JD Vance would break a 50–50 tie.

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But the latest forecast reflects growing trouble for Republicans in states that have traditionally been considered safe territory.

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Fox News moved South Carolina’s Senate race between Sen. Darline Graham and Democratic challenger Annie Andrews from leaning Republican to a toss-up.

A New York Times poll released this week found the two candidates tied at 48 percent, even though President Donald Trump carried the state by 18 points in 2024.

Darline Graham is standing in her late brother's seat, which has become unusually competetive. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ryan Schmelz, an anchor on Fox News’ sister network LiveNOW from Fox, said the shift was troubling for Republicans.

“So this is not good news, not good developments for Republicans here, as… South Carolina has traditionally been a stronghold for the GOP,” Schmelz said Thursday.

Ohio has also shifted in Democrats’ favor. Fox News moved the state’s Senate contest from a toss-up to leaning Democratic, after a Fox News poll last week showed former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown leading Republican Sen. Jon Husted by 52 percent to 47 percent.

“President Trump won by double digits,” Schmelz said. “Now you’re looking at a situation where [Republicans] could be losing the Senate because of Ohio.”

Trump seems to really like Senator Jon Husted. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

A number of congressional districts and states that Trump carried by double-digit margins in 2024 have become competitive, leaving Republican candidates facing tougher contests than they might have expected on November 3.

It comes as Trump and his party have lost ground since the president launched his war on Iran in February.

The war has caused fuel prices to spike. AAA figures show the average price of gas in the U.S. at $4.23 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.33.

And Americans are not happy about it, with Trump’s approval rating plummeting to 36 percent in the latest Fox News survey, down from 44 percent in the last pre-war survey.

The same October survey found Democrats holding a 16-point advantage on inflation and a 12-point lead on gas prices. More than eight in 10 voters said they were concerned about those issues.

That anger with Trump is translating into increasingly bleak midterm prospects for Republicans, with some polls giving Democrats a roughly 10-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot.

Behind closed doors, some Republicans are reportedly growing alarmed about their prospects.

Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican congressman who lost his competitive Florida seat during Trump’s first midterm elections in 2018, described the current political climate as exceptionally difficult for the party.

“The environment is about as tough as one could expect,” Curbelo told Politico. “There is no one who has privately stated that they believe Republicans can hold the House—not in recent weeks, anyway.”

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