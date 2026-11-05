TROUBLED WATTERS Fox News Host Stunned by Voters Who Deserted Trump “I mean, you lost whites? Whites!” Jesse Watters ranted.

A baffled Jesse Watters has declared that the Republican Party’s base has “totally collapsed,” expressing his shock that the GOP has even “lost whites.”

The Fox News host was reacting to the midterm wipeout inflicted by the Democrats. He admitted on Wednesday’s edition of The Five that President Donald Trump’s economic game plan hurt people who couldn’t afford the rising costs, leading to rejection at the polls.

“This was a spanking. I mean, this was a severe spanking, which is also a form of punishment,” he said. “And so maybe the Republicans learned their lesson—that if you’re gonna make life more expensive for people, you have to be able to sell it, and if you can’t sell it, you’re gonna pay for it.”

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Voters wait for a polling station to open on the first day of early voting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Despite what he called the “noble” goal of defeating Iran and a trade war that hurt millions of Americans, he admitted that “it’s not gonna go well” with people who are already struggling.

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He then suggested that the end of MAGA could be nigh. “But the coalition’s totally collapsed. I mean, you lost whites? Whites! You can’t do that if you’re a Republican,” Watters exclaimed.

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“Men! Hispanics—big time! And so it’s gonna take a while to put the coalition back together, because it was in the heartland.”

According to preliminary findings from Tufts University, 61 percent of white voters between 18 and 29 voted for Democratic House candidates, while 36 percent backed Republicans—marking a dramatic turn from 2024, when 54 percent of young white voters backed Trump.

Trump told people to act as if he were on the ballot. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The analysis further indicated that Democratic House candidates captured 59 percent of the vote among young men and 71 percent among young Latino voters.

“It’s an earthquake,” one GOP strategist told The Dispatch. “I mean a total and complete sea change.”

“This is a zombie apocalypse,” a Republican senator told NBC News, as some of their colleagues began to envision the unimaginable: life after Trump.

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“Everything is going to change now,” one Republican operative said. “We are moving into the post-Trump future rapidly.”

“It’s over for Trump, Johnson, Thune, many, many, many more,” they added, referencing House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. “This is a wipeout, and we are going to have a civil war.”

“His administration is effectively over,” a longtime Trump ally agreed. “It’s now defense.”

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