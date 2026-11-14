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Fox News Corners Fetterman on What Will Make Him Go Republican

The senator said there is one “red line” that the Democrats could cross.

Some Democrats insist the party needs to pick up five seats for the Senate majority amid concerns over Sen. John Fetterman.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Sen. John Fetterman signaled he would consider ditching the Democrats if the party caucus elects a progressive majority leader.

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany grilled the Pennsylvania Democrat about whether there was a “red line” that could push him to leave his party.

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“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like [Maryland Senator Chris] Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very hostile to Israel.”

Van Hollen announced his bid to replace incumbent minority leader Chuck Schumer this week. Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold a closed-door leadership election in early December.

Fetterman, 57, has grown increasingly isolated from his party over his hawkish position on the Iran war, staunch support for the Israeli government, and friendly relationship with President Donald Trump.

US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) rides an escalator on the way to a vote on the "Stop Insider Trading Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Fetterman campaigned with Bernie Sanders' endorsement in 2018.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Last year, Fetterman voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown and confirm multiple Trump appointees.

When pressed again on whether he might leave the Democratic Party if Van Hollen is elected, Fetterman stopped short of a definite answer.

“Well, I don’t know how that’s going to look, but I am a Democrat,” he said. “I’ve always said that.”

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) looks on as U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) presides over a vote whether to hold Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in contempt for having invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to questions about the government's COVID-19 pandemic response during a July 29 hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The senator suffered a stroke while campaigning in 2022.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

McEnany also questioned Fetterman about the future of the Democrats, after progressive candidates notched major wins in states like Michigan and Maine.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any more common ground,” he said.

“I hope we decide and embrace bipartisan kinds of pursuits,” he said.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) appears via video to introduce U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) during the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fetterman appeared via video at the Republican National Midterm Convention to introduce fellow Pennsylvania senator Dave McCormick.

Brian Snyder/REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fetterman’s rightward shift has alienated some voters. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, only 13 percent of Pennsylvania Democrats approve of how Fetterman is handling his job, compared to 72 percent of Pennsylvania Republicans.

So far, one challenger—Ahmed Moor, a 42-year-old democratic socialist—has launched a bid to replace Fetterman.

Meanwhile, high-profile Republicans—including Trump— have welcomed Fetterman with open arms.

In October, Trump said he’d “love to see” Fetterman switch parties, adding, “he does better as a Republican than he does as a Democrat.”

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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