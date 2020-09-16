Fox News Lays Off Some Staff as Part of ‘Reorganization’
‘STREAMLINED’
Fox News Media announced on Wednesday that it will lay off some staff, in what it described as a restructuring and reorganization of its divisions and businesses.
“As FOX News Media has evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success,” the company said in a statement.
The layoffs are not expected to impact any on-air talent, which includes reporters, anchors, and contributors. Less than three percent of staff overall will be impacted by the job reductions and the department that will be hardest hit will be hair and makeup, which has been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Moving forward, only anchors and contributors will have hair and makeup done. Other staff layoffs, however, are not related to the pandemic and instead cited as part of the realignment efforts.