Hannity Says He’ll ‘Throw Staff Down the Stairs’ After Botching Rep’s Name
‘SORRY TO CORRECT YOU’
Fox News host Sean Hannity mispronounced the name of Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) during a segment Wednesday on the House Oversight subcommittee’s headline-grabbing hearing earlier in the day regarding UFOs—a hearing at which Burchett accused the government of creating a “coverup” as to what it knows about unidentified aerial phenomena. Hannity mistakenly referred to Burchett as “Tom,” which prompted the congressman to correct him, twice, while the Fox News studio audience was applauding and again when Hannity could actually hear him. “My name’s Tim. Sorry to correct you,” he said. Hannity apologized, adding, “I’m going to blame my staff and throw them down the stairs, but that’s okay.” Burchett went on to praise the three witnesses who testified, one of whom alleged that “non-human biologics” have been found at UFO crash sites, and that the government intimidates soldiers who have encountered UFOs. Burchett also reiterated his calls for transparency from the government on the issue.