‘DON’T PRETEND’ Fox Star With ‘Six-Figure Face’ Mocked for Working-Class Lecture Martha MacCallum was outraged that Barack Obama compared Donald Trump’s tacky Oval Office to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The conservative outrage over former President Barack Obama’s comments about the Cheesecake Factory’s tacky interior has reached new heights.

During a political rally in Ohio, Obama joked that Donald Trump had made the White House look “like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”

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But MAGA personalities have not taken these comments lightly, with many proclaiming that the comments were out of touch with the working class and that the Cheesecake Factory is apparently considered a nice restaurant.

Conservatives have been outraged that Obama compared a chain restaurant's decor to that of Trump's Oval Office. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Fox News dedicated a segment to the former president’s comments on Monday, with host Martha McCallum dramatically declaring them the reason why Democrats have been bleeding support with working-class voters.

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“The Cheesecake Factory comment… goes exactly to why Democrats lost the middle class, why they lost blue-collar voters. Because it’s kind of a guns-and-religion-clinging kind of comment and it turns a lot of people in this country off,” MacCallum said. “He doesn’t respect your way of life and say ‘that’s a nice night out.’”

MacCallum, the owner of multiple homes in some of the most exclusive towns in America, was outraged at the comments. Outnumbered/Fox News

Many were quick to point out that MacCallum is also perhaps not the most in touch with the working class.

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MacCallum grew up in an affluent northern New Jersey suburb and currently lives in a nearby, even more well-to-do suburb. She has also confessed that she grew up vacationing in Cape Cod every summer, and now owns a home on the exclusive peninsula.

“This person is 62 years old. She has spent more money on botox, filler, and hair coloring than the median American income. A perfectly fine thing to do if you can afford it but don’t pretend to be in touch with the working class with a 6 figure face,” former GOP strategist turned anti-Trump personality Tim Miller declared on X.

@Timodc/X

Others took issue with Fox dedicating an entire segment to the comments.

“The typical Fox playbook of feeding their audience dumbed-down fake culture war drivel day after day, hours after hour. TV for the brainless,” MediasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski said.

Trump has made the White House decked out with golden decals, some of which he is said to hang on the walls himself. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“Trump has forced Republicans and Murdoch media into making their closing midterm message the Cheesecake Factory, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Nicki Minaj’s a--, all while Pew polls say 84% of voters list the cost of living as their top issue,” another user wrote.

Another said, “The pearl clutching from the usual suspects gets old but not surprising.”

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