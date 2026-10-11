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Fox Star Stuns Colleagues With Brutal Trump Shaming

The ultra-conservative presenter raged against the prospect of Trump cooperating with “the modern Hitler of our generation.”

By Katie Francis

Donald Trump got a brutal wake-up call from one of Fox News’ longest-serving and most conservative anchors.

Brian Kilmeade, 62, appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday, and raged against Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine needed to replace President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The president got ticked off because Zelensky came out and said, ‘Do not buy five hundred million tons of diesel,’” he said of the president’s decision to buy fuel from Russia.

Brian Kilmeade

Brian Kilmeade has just celebrated 30 years at Fox News, and shocked his colleagues with his censure of Trump.

Fox News

Kilmeade went on to suggest that Trump was placing the U.S. on the wrong side of history.

“So, Zelensky’s frustrated because now all this money’s going to flow into Russia, who started this whole war unprovoked. They’re the bad guys. And there’s no way Zelensky turned down any plausible deal...” he said.

Brian Kilmeade

Kilmeade and Campos-Duffy argued back and forth as the former warned against Trump's 'biggest mistake.'

Fox News

When co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Zelensky was to blame for the lack of progress in peace talks, Kilmeade pushed back, saying: “There was no plausible, practical peace effort that Vladimir Putin would participate in effectively that would end this war.

“There’s one person who’s responsible; Vladimir Putin. That is it. And he’s getting his a-- kicked.”

Things got more heated when Campos-Duffy accused Zelensky of ruining chances of peace by ignoring Trump’s calls not to bomb refineries.

Brian Kilmeade

Kilmeade slated Trump for choosing to side with the 'bad guys' due to fuel shortages caused by his own war with Iran.

Fox News

“Are you for America or Ukraine?” she asked.

Kilmeade went a step further, and blamed Trump’s war with Iran for creating the fuel shortage in the first place.

“The diesel fuel got stopped because Iran was blowing up the Gulf states’ oil and their refineries. And now all of a sudden there’s a new emphasis on Russia,” he said.

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 10, 2026. President Trump is returning from Tennessee where he spoke at a campaign rally. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
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“The president said he wanted peace in Ukraine,” Campos-Duffy argued after a tense back-and-forth.

“Tell Vladimir Putin,” her co-host batted back.

Former reality TV star Campos-Duffy then theorized that perhaps now there will be peace since Trump has aligned with Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026.

The conservative host theorized that Trump's Russian fuel payout would come back to bite us thanks to Putin's links with China and Iran.

Maxim Shemetov/Pool via Reuters

Kilmeade got serious. “It would be the biggest mistake of his administration to work with Russia. That is the modern Hitler of our generation,” he said.

Touching on potential repercussions to come, the former Trump loyalist forewarned: “He is the cause of all the problems in the region and now is helping Iran, will kill our guys and blow up our bases.”

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Katie Francis
Katie FrancisReporter

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