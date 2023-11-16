CHEAT SHEET
    France Slams Israeli Settlers’ ‘Policy of Terror’ in West Bank

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Israeli troops take position as they raid the house of a Palestinian who is believed to be an assailant, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 16, 2023.

    Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

    France described Israeli settlers’ violence in the West Bank as a “policy of terror” on Thursday. Foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters that the bloodshed was deliberately intended to displace Palestinians and called for Israeli authorities to do more to protect them. She also said that the future of Gaza should not be decided by Israel, and that the enclave should form part of a future Palestinian state. Around half of the 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid France has sent to Gaza has now entered the region, Legendre said. The U.N. says at least 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces since the war erupted last month, with another eight killed at the hands of settlers.