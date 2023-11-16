France Slams Israeli Settlers’ ‘Policy of Terror’ in West Bank
UNEQUIVOCAL
France described Israeli settlers’ violence in the West Bank as a “policy of terror” on Thursday. Foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters that the bloodshed was deliberately intended to displace Palestinians and called for Israeli authorities to do more to protect them. She also said that the future of Gaza should not be decided by Israel, and that the enclave should form part of a future Palestinian state. Around half of the 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid France has sent to Gaza has now entered the region, Legendre said. The U.N. says at least 167 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces since the war erupted last month, with another eight killed at the hands of settlers.