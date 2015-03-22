Francis to Mafia: Stop Making Moms Cry

CHEAT SHEET
While visiting one of the most dangerous and drug-riddled neighborhoods in Naples on Saturday, Pope Francis called on members of the Mafia to stop the violence and stop organizations that “exploit and corrupt young people, that exploit the poor and the weak with cynical drug trafficking and other crimes.” Knowing his audience well, Francis then continued pleading, "To the criminals and all their accomplices, I, today, humbly and as a brother, repeat: convert yourselves to love and justice. It is possible to return to honesty. The tears of the mothers of Naples are asking this of you.”