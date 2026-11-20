‘A GREAT MUSICIAN’ Legendary Rocker Dead at 75 Tommy Mars played the keyboard on some of Frank Zappa’s most iconic tracks. Scott Dudelson/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images # 3

Tommy Mars, best known as Frank Zappa’s longtime keyboardist, has died at 75. Mars’ former bandmate, Arthur Barrow, announced his death in a social media post on Thursday. “He was a great musician and a good friend. Rest in peace, Tommy,” Barrow wrote. Born in Connecticut, Mars studied music education at Hartt College of Music. According to People, Mars began playing music as a child, in school bands and his local church choir. His percussion classmate, Ed Mann, let him know that Zappa was forming a new music collective. He said that despite “the worst possible audition,” as “Frank had a toothache,” he nabbed a spot in the band after impressing Zappa with an improvisation. He officially joined Zappa’s band in 1977 and played on albums including “Sheik Yerbouti,” “Joe’s Garage,” and “You Are What You Is.” He also appeared in Zappa’s 1979 concert film, “Baby Snakes.” Mars left Zappa’s band in 1984 to focus on painting. He later taught music and collaborated with Zappa guitarist Steve Vai on live tours and studio releases.

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