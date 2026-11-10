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HALF-BAKED ALASKA

Frantic Trump, 80, Escalates Jaw-Dropping Election Demand

The leader of the free world says votes should be reallocated to his preferred candidate.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026.

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

By Harry Thompson

President Donald Trump has escalated his unhinged Alaskan election demand in an early-morning Truth Social explosion.

The 80-year-old logged onto his social media platform shortly after 7.30 a.m. to rehash a rant about Alaska’s Senate race vote count.

Despite initially taking his chastening midterm defeat well, Trump has since tied himself in knots over the Last Frontier’s neck-and-neck race, which features two candidates of the same name.

Donald Trump
TRUMP MAD

Trump Makes Jaw-Dropping Election Demand in Bizarre Rant

Leigh Kimmins

US Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Republican candidate for re-election, speaks at a watch party during the US midterm elections in Anchorage, Alaska, US, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Emily Mesner

Sullivan is running for re-election.

Emily Mesner/REUTERS

“Dan Sullivan PLUS Dan Sullivan wins the Alaska Election by thousands of votes,” he said Tuesday morning. “All votes going to the Fake Dan Sullivan, which was done solely for the purpose of fraud and confusion, should immediately be given to the Real Dan Sullivan (Senator!).

“Likewise the votes of the second fraudulent candidate, also put up by the Dems. There should be no question concerning this Rigged Election. Time is of the essence!!! President DJT.”

Trump is convinced that schoolteacher Dan J. Sullivan Jr. was put on the ballot by Democrats to confuse supporters of incumbent GOP senator Dan S. Sullivan.

Truth Social

Truth Social

A New York Times report in October claimed Democratic operatives tried to find a candidate named Dan Sullivan from Alaska to strip vital votes from the namesake senator.

The Democratic candidate Mary Peltola denies any connection to the alleged plot.

At the time of writing, Peltola is leading by a whisker with 48.6 percent of the vote, compared to Trump-backed Sen. Sullivan, who is about 2,500 votes behind at 47.5 percent.

Dan J. Sullivan Jr. has 3,651 votes, about 1.67 percent.

The second candidate Trump was referring to in his post is third-placed Gerald Heikes, a GOP candidate who has so far garnered 2.2 percent of the vote.

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Trump claims Democrats intentionally put Heikes on the ballot by having Democratic candidate David Leslie drop out, which automatically elevated Heikes—the next-highest vote-getter—to the general election under Alaskan election rules.

Trump claims Democrats engineered this dropout on purpose to split the conservative vote.

Trump claims now that the only fair solution is to give all 3,651 of Sullivan Jr. and 4,865 of Heikes’ votes to the other Sullivan.

It follows a similar Thursday morning tirade, where he said that “The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over - He easily wins. There is no other fair solution!”

Democratic former U.S. Representative Mary Peltola, a candidate in the upcoming U.S. Senate election, reacts at a forum during the Alaska Oil & Gas Association (AOGA) annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker

Mary Peltola is running against Dan S. Sullivan for the Senate.

Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Unfortunately for Trump, Alaska’s electoral system does not allow votes to be reallocated at the president’s whim.

If no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, the state’s ranked-choice electoral system will trigger a secondary counting stage. That is expected to begin on November 18, meaning there could be some waiting still before a clear winner is announced.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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