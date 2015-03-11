Fraternity Suspended for Tasing Member

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter at Oklahoma University isn't the only fraternity under fire this week: Virginia’s Washington and Lee suspended fraternity Phi Kappa Psi for three years for reportedly using a Taser on a new member, according to a letter sent Wednesday by President Kenneth Ruscio. Other new members were also threatened with the Taser during a March 5 event. “This was a case of clear physical abuse, harmful enough as it was, but under the circumstances potentially even more dangerous” because it occurred in a “climate of intimidation that existed throughout the fraternity’s new-member education program,” Ruscio said in his letter. A Washington and Lee spokesman told The Roanoke Times that about 30 fraternity members were present during the Taser incident. He also said the student who used the Taser has not been suspended.
