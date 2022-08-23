A Fifteenth Journalist Has Been Killed in Mexico This Year
WAR ON PRESS
A journalist was shot dead in southern Mexico on Monday, becoming the 15th reporter to be killed in the country so far this year. Fredid Román, who ran an online local news show, The Reality of Guerrero, was fatally wounded in the state capital Chilpancingo, prosecutors say. Guerrero is known for violence related to warring cartels, vigilantes, and other actors. With Román’s killing, 2022 has become one of the deadliest years ever for media workers in Mexico, a country that is now considered the most dangerous for reporters outside of a war zone. Román’s death came just one week after independent journalist Juan Arjón López was found dead in Sonora; prosecutors say he was killed by a blow to the head. A journalist was also among four massacred in a Guanajuato beer shop at the start of August. Jan-Albert Hootsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists said “an ongoing climate of impunity continues to fuel these attacks.”