French Gov’t Asks U2 to Cancel Paris Gig

Rock band U2 were supposed to perform Saturday evening in Paris for a live show simulcasted on HBO, but, following terror attacks in the city that killed at least 152 and left hundreds injured, the musicians canceled. The band explained in a radio interview that the cancellation was not their decision, but that of the French government. “I understand perfectly why,” U2 frontman Bono said. “It’s up to the French authorities and the city to decide when we can go back.” The shows and the HBO livestream will be held at another date.