French Police Find Bomb Materials

French police said on Wednesday that they found “bomb material” during an investigation into radical Islamists in a suburb of Paris. A French prosecutor said that a dozen suspects had been arrested in raids over the weekend in Torcy, and they would be held for an additional 24 hours after the discovery of the chemicals used to make explosives. In Saturday’s raids police shot and killed one man suspected to be linked to a grenade attack against a Jewish supermarket last month. In one garage, police found a handgun, a shotgun, potassium nitrate, sulfur, headlight bulbs, and pressure cookers—and a list of Jewish groups in the Paris area.