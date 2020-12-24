CHEAT SHEET
French President Emmanuel Macron Released From COVID-19 Quarantine
French President Emmanuel Macron is ending his quarantine a week after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 43-year-old is no longer showing symptoms, according to a statement from his office, after previously suffering from a cough, headaches, and fatigue. It is unclear how exactly he contracted he virus, which he has attributed to a moment of carelessness and bad luck. In his statement, he urged citizens to stay vigilant about preventing the virus over the holidays by wearing masks, ventilating rooms, and limiting contact with others.