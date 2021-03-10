French Teens Accused of Drowning Classmate in Love Triangle Dispute
HORRIFIC
Two French teenagers have been implicated as suspects in the murder of a 14-year-old girl found dead in the river Seine, according to BFM TV, citing French prosecutors. Cops believe the suspects, a boy and girl who are both 15, beat the victim then threw her into the water, where she drowned. The three teens were reportedly students at a private vocational high school in Argenteuil, a suburb some 30 minutes northwest of Paris; the dispute began over photos of the victim wearing only underwear that circulated on Snapchat, according to AFP. The male suspect’s mother told BFM that her son had been in a relationship with the victim but now had a new girlfriend. “I think it was some kind of love triangle and they could not handle it,” she said.