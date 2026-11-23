POLICE CALL Fresh Details Emerge About ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Star’s Death at 43 Christian Cousins’ brother had called the police the day he died. Facebook/ Jonas Roeser # 1

New details have emerged about former child star Christian Cousins’ death at 43. He was found dead on his couch on Oct. 20, and his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, said that “Christian had been very sick with liver disease.” Police records obtained by TMZ reveal that Cousins’ brother contacted authorities on Oct. 20 after not hearing from the former child actor for “several days.” It is unclear whether the brother was Roeser or Cousins’ twin, Joey. Police then found Cousins dead in his Irvine, California, home. They found nothing suspicious at the scene. Cousins was best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, both of which also featured his twin brother. Roeser announced his brother’s death in an Instagram tribute on Oct. 22. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away,” he wrote. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.”

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