Fresh Details Emerge About ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Star’s Death at 43
Christian Cousins’ brother had called the police the day he died.
New details have emerged about former child star Christian Cousins’ death at 43. He was found dead on his couch on Oct. 20, and his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, said that “Christian had been very sick with liver disease.” Police records obtained by TMZ reveal that Cousins’ brother contacted authorities on Oct. 20 after not hearing from the former child actor for “several days.” It is unclear whether the brother was Roeser or Cousins’ twin, Joey. Police then found Cousins dead in his Irvine, California, home. They found nothing suspicious at the scene. Cousins was best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, both of which also featured his twin brother. Roeser announced his brother’s death in an Instagram tribute on Oct. 22. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away,” he wrote. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation