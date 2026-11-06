THE ONE WITH THE SPONSORED POST ‘Friends’ Fans Spot Familiar Detail in David Schwimmer’s New Photo The 60-year-old actor brought back an old favorite for the holiday season. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Friends star David Schwimmer has surprised fans by recreating an iconic outfit from his days as Ross Geller.

The 60-year-old actor appeared in a Nov. 6 Instagram post for the affordable e-commerce brand Quince. His wardrobe for the ad campaign: a red sweater.

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Schwimmer, who plays Ross on the beloved ‘90s sitcom, evokes nostalgia in the outfit while gazing at the camera and riding a scooter in New York City.

“Something is coming 11.9,” the retailer captioned its post.

David Schwimmer wore a red sweater in a Quince advertisement, a nod to his character Ross Geller's iconic moment on "Friends." Quince/Instagram

Fans immediately recognized the sweater as a callback to a major plot point in Season 8.

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“The one with the red sweater,” several people excitedly commented on the post.

David Schwimmer as Ross in "Friends," wearing his iconic red sweater. Warner Bros. Television Distribution

“If y’all aren’t moving a couch up a narrow set of stairs and yelling PIVOT, I’m out,” another person added, alluding to a separate well-known scene.

Several people commented on Schwimmer's nostalgic sweater in the post. Instagram

“Girls be like, ‘I needed this,’ and it’s Ross on a scooter in a red sweater,” another fan added.

David Schwimmer recreated his character Ross's iconic red sweater moment in "Friends." Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Throughout the episode, the friend group tries to figure out who the father of Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green’s baby is, with one clue: a red sweater.

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Toward the end, Ross spots the sweater and casually says, “Hey, my sweater! I’ve been looking for this for like a month!” revealing himself as the father.

The cast of "Friends": Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The friend group includes Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox; Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow; Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc; and Chandler Bing, played by the late Matthew Perry, who died in 2023.

“The older I get and the more my perspective shifts,” Schwimmer, father of 15-year-old Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, told The Guardian.

Actor David Schwimmer at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation held at the North Javits Center on May 14, 2024, in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

He shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Zoë Buckman. The couple was together from 2010 to 2017.

“That 10-year run with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an amazing time professionally, but mostly creatively,” he added.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow on the set of "Friends." Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

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