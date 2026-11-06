‘Friends’ Fans Spot Familiar Detail in David Schwimmer’s New Photo
The 60-year-old actor brought back an old favorite for the holiday season.
Friends star David Schwimmer has surprised fans by recreating an iconic outfit from his days as Ross Geller.
The 60-year-old actor appeared in a Nov. 6 Instagram post for the affordable e-commerce brand Quince. His wardrobe for the ad campaign: a red sweater.
Schwimmer, who plays Ross on the beloved ‘90s sitcom, evokes nostalgia in the outfit while gazing at the camera and riding a scooter in New York City.
“Something is coming 11.9,” the retailer captioned its post.
Fans immediately recognized the sweater as a callback to a major plot point in Season 8.
“The one with the red sweater,” several people excitedly commented on the post.
“If y’all aren’t moving a couch up a narrow set of stairs and yelling PIVOT, I’m out,” another person added, alluding to a separate well-known scene.
“Girls be like, ‘I needed this,’ and it’s Ross on a scooter in a red sweater,” another fan added.
Throughout the episode, the friend group tries to figure out who the father of Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green’s baby is, with one clue: a red sweater.
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Toward the end, Ross spots the sweater and casually says, “Hey, my sweater! I’ve been looking for this for like a month!” revealing himself as the father.
The friend group includes Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox; Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow; Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc; and Chandler Bing, played by the late Matthew Perry, who died in 2023.
“The older I get and the more my perspective shifts,” Schwimmer, father of 15-year-old Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, told The Guardian.
He shares his daughter with his ex-wife, Zoë Buckman. The couple was together from 2010 to 2017.
“That 10-year run with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an amazing time professionally, but mostly creatively,” he added.
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