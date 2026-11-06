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THE ONE WITH ONLYFANS

‘Friends’ Star, 76, Joins OnlyFans

The actress said she wants to connect with fans on the notoriously racy subscription platform.

DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Morgan Fairchild attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation 2026 Tex-Mex Fiesta at The Rustic on September 24, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

Rick Kern/Rick Kern/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Morgan Fairchild, known for playing Chandler’s romance novelist mother in Friends, is joining OnlyFans. The 76-year-old Falcon Crest star told People that she will be “putting up new pictures and videos. And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!” Fairchild said she plans to share glimpses of her personal life and interests on the site, which is known for hosting adult content. “Mostly, it’s just me being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind,” the actress said. According to People, Fairchild’s new venture is advised by the management company Creators Inc., which also helped My Name Is Earl star Jamie Pressly launch her own OnlyFans. Other celebrities, like Donna Mills of Knots Landing, have also joined the site recently to share snippets of their personal lives, instead of OnlyFans’ usual explicit fare.

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Read it at People

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