From 'Harry Potter' to Transformers, Summer’s Best and Worst Movies of 2011

Peter’s Pick: Worst Summer Movie

2011 will always be remembered as the year of sequels, with 27 different titles on the calendar, and the majority of them landing over the summer. Some (Cars 2, Spy Kids 4) were less momentous than others (Harry Potter 8). But which one never should have been made at all? This third-part in an action movie franchise earned a pathetic 20 percent fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.com, but went on to gross $350 million at the box office. Travers calls its filmmaker a “cynical, soulless hack.”

Ramin’s Pick: Worst Summer Movie

This movie was so cloying, it could give you a cavity, and so exploitative, it made viewers feel like they were attending a religious ceremony. Need another hint? Gwyneth Paltrow was involved.

Best Comedy of the Summer

Judd Apatow is usually known as the man who spins summer gold out of older virgins and knocked up Grey’s Anatomy stars, but this year he had a hand in the best ensemble female comedy of the year.

Summer’s Biggest Winner

Muggles all over the world lined up to see He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named bite the dust. The eighth—and presumably final—Harry Potter film became the most successful in the franchise, grossing $1.2 billion around the world. But does it have a chance at the Oscars?

Summer’s Biggest Surprise

From the title alone, Rise of the Planet of the Apes sounded like it was headed straight for the Razzies, but the cynics were proven wrong. The reboot starring James Franco was one of the best surprises of the season. It rounded up some positive reviews and made $150 million so far.

The Problem With 3D

Thanks to Avatar, every major blockbuster now comes in 3D, and that includes everything from Pirates of the Caribbean 4 to The Smurfs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 3D ticket sales now make up 19.3 percent of worldwide box office receipts, compared to 8.6 percent in 2009. But that still doesn’t help the fact that those glasses are so damn annoying.

