Sam Bankman-Fried May Face Fewer Counts at Trial This Year
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried may face substantially fewer counts at a trial later this year following courtroom squabbling over whether some of the charges violate terms of a treaty with the Bahamas, which extradited the former billionaire in December. Late Wednesday, prosecutors asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to sever five out of the 13 counts and try them separately next year, depending on the outcome of the Bahamas dispute. During a hearing on Thursday morning, the judge seemed skeptical of whether such a measure was necessary and whether Bankman-Fried had grounds to have the charges dismissed, but he has yet to rule on the matter.