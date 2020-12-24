Fugitive NY Pol Found on Side of Ohio Road—23 Years Later

Read it at Syracuse.com
The supervisor of an upstate New York town, who was jailed for official misconduct in 1996, skipped town a year later before he could be tossed in prison again for illegally selling his guns. But after 23 years a fugitive, William L. Jones is back in custody. Police say they found the 71-year-old limping on the side of a road in Ohio, where he had been living under an assumed name, and figured out his true identity. The Cayuga County District Attorney plans to bring Jones back to New York for a long-delayed sentencing.