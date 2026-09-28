CANDY GRAM ‘Full House’ Star Becomes Grandma at 50 The star’s son welcomed a baby boy in August. Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta, Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure has officially become a grandmother at age 50. The actress’ son Lev, 26, and his wife Elliott, 25, welcomed a son named Bond Leo Bure on August 4. The first-time mom shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Welcome baby boy!!!! BOND LEO BURE. 8.4.2026 🤍🦁,” she captioned the post. “Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs. and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!” The Full House alum commented: “Bond Leo is a miracle baby 😭🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️. Our hearts could not be more full of love. You and Lev are the most amazing parents—and we are here for every minute of it 🙌🏼❤️ We love you all sooooooo much 💙🩵💙.” Soon, Bure will be the grandmother of two. Her eldest child, daughter Natasha Perry, 28, recently announced she and her husband are expecting their first child. Bure told People she is “overwhelmed with joy” to become a “Candy Gram.”

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