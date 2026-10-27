RINSE AND REPEAT ‘Full House’ Heartthrob, 63, Recreates Iconic Ads 32 Years Later Who could forget the greatest mullet in television history? Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

John Stamos is giving his famous head of hair another starring role.

The 63-year-old Full House actor has reunited with Pantene, 32 years after his first commercial for the hair-care brand. The first installment of his new hair campaign debuted on Instagram on Oct. 22.

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In a new ad campaign for Pantene, John Stamos shows off his original 1994 commercial for the brand before combing through his mane with a gold comb. John Stamos/ Pantene/ Instagram

In the video, Stamos strolls into Pantene’s headquarters determined to revive his old gig. His opening pitch to the receptionist is simple: He once made a commercial for the company, and he wants his ambassador status back.

“I’m here because I did a Pantene commercial, and I sort of want to reclaim my ambassador kind of thing,” he explains.

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To help his case, Stamos runs a gold comb through his signature dark hair, proudly showing off the results.

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“Watch this. You know, I think I still got it. You see that?” he says.

But a good hair day apparently isn’t enough to land the job.

Stamos wheels an old-fashioned television into the office to screen his 1994 advertisement, enthusiastically reciting the lines along with his younger self.

When a woman introduced as Pantene’s CEO enters, he seizes the opportunity to make his case again, floating a possible job title: “John Stamos is Pantene’s ultimate ambassador.”

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The reunion was actually Stamos’s idea. On April 24, he dug up his original Pantene ad and shared it on Instagram, asking the brand to call him. And finally, the company took him up on the invitation.

The actor celebrated the renewed partnership in the caption of his latest video, writing, “I’m back! #PantenePartner.”

His fixation on a flawless hairstyle is nothing new. As Elvis-obsessed Uncle Jesse on Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Stamos spent eight seasons guarding his carefully styled locks.

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on "Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1995. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Between his early mullet, towering pompadour, and insistence that nobody touch his hair, the actor’s mane became almost as memorable as the character himself.

More than three decades after his original commercial, Stamos insists he still relies on the same brand to keep it camera-ready.

“Pantene is the longest relationship that I’ve ever had in my life,” he joked to People in an interview about the campaign.

Stamos says he maintains his iconic hair with the help of Pantene. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

The actor said he reaches for Pantene’s Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner when he wants his hair looking “bouncy” and “shiny.” The shampoo retails for $12, while his newer favorite, the $14 Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment, comes out when his strands need extra attention.

“You can’t just put anything in your hair, no matter how good a hair you have,” he said.

John Stamos admitted that the discourse surrounding his hair becomes overwhelming at times. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Stamos admitted that his much-discussed hair can sometimes overshadow the rest of him.

“I have other parts to me too,” he joked. “People say, ‘Oh, you have great hair.’ I say, ‘It’s a blessing and a curse.’ But it’s not really a curse; it’s just a blessing.”

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