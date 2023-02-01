Full Tyre Nichols Footage Coming in ‘Next Few Weeks’
BRACE FOR IT
Authorities in Memphis have responded to calls to release the full, shocking footage surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols after redacted clips were released last week. In a statement, Jennifer Sink, City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer, said multiple requests had been received for the release of the entirety of the audio and video footage in the case, but it will take a few weeks before it is released to the public. “It is imperative the City conduct a thorough investigation so that all culpable parties can be held accountable,” Sink said. “A premature release of the video and audio could compromise our administrative investigation.” However, Sink said the City “is preparing” to release the recordings once the administrative investigation concludes, which, she predicted, “is expected to occur in the next few weeks.” Nichols’ family and his attorneys have already “been afforded an opportunity to view the entirety of the audio and video footage privately until it can be released publicly.”