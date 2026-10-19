TEED OFF Furious Trump, 80, Explodes at Judge in Unhinged Golf Course Tantrum The president is desperately pushing on with his plans to renovate East Potomac Golf Links. Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Donald Trump has launched into an early-morning meltdown at a judge who halted his plans to renovate a historic golf course in Washington, D.C.

In a Truth Social tirade posted just after 6 a.m. ET on Monday, the 80-year-old accused U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who was nominated to the bench by former President Joe Biden, of being a “crazed lunatic” and possibly “insane” for ordering that construction work on the East Potomac golf course be paused.

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“The United States Department of Interior wants to take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course. They have an absolute right to do so. It’s as simple as that! The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane?” Trump posted.

“The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge. The random golfer bringing the ridiculous lawsuit has ZERO STANDING! The experts at “Interior” are allowed to do this First Class renovation ‘as of right.’ They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY! The finished product will be world-class and bring income and great prestige back to D.C.”

Donald Trump revealed a proposed design for what the golf course could look like. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

The dispute over the president’s hopes to continue his MAGA makeover of D.C. will continue in federal court on Monday.

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Reyes has ordered the Park Service’s acting chief, Jessica Bowron, to appear for a hearing, alongside top Department of Justice official Stanley Woodard, who is seeking to remove the judge from the legal case over East Potomac Golf Links. Reyes will consider whether to impose an injunction that could hinder Trump’s plans for the site.

Trump is planning to turn the public golf course into an elite resort that could host events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

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In July, Reyes said the Trump administration must hand over any renovation plans to prevent a surprise overhaul like what occurred at the East Wing of the White House while Trump tries to build his ballroom, or the botched job at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

A golfer tees off near felled trees after the President Donald Trump's administration cut down more than 400 trees at the historic East Potomac Golf Links last weekend, in Washington, DC, October 14, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

However, the demands were ignored by the Trump administration, with the Interior Department cutting down hundreds of trees over the holiday weekend in order to carry out the plans to transform East Potomac Golf Links.

On Sunday, Trump announced that work on the “old, broken, dilapidated” golf course will begin on Nov. 15, with the new one expected to be completed in 15 months.

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The plans faced a legal challenge from the D.C. Preservation League and two golfers opposing the construction.

In a fiery hearing last week, Reyes blasted the Trump administration for ignoring her demands not to carry out any work on the 106-year-old East Potomac Links and felled the trees without approval.

“I do not know how I could have made it any plainer. I did not want what happened to happen,” she said, adding that the move had “cost the government all of its credibility.”

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