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BUYER’S REMORSE

Furious Trump Voter Regrets Decision After Painful Crisis

Americans—including Trump voters—are not happy about rising prices.

By Martha McHardy

A furious Trump voter has delivered a blistering verdict on the president, saying soaring gas and food prices have left her regretting the decision to vote for him.

Energy prices have shot up since Trump, who made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows, began his deeply unpopular war with Iran in February.

AAA figures show the average price of fuel at $4.45 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.44.

US President Donald Trump makes a toast during a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Voters are not happy with rising energy prices under Trump.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Food prices have also risen, with the price of ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, while seafood, sugar, and coffee are all up around 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And Americans—including Trump voters—are not happy about it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the signing of a security pact between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
TRUMP GETS DUMPED

Lifelong Republican Voter Reveals Her Massive Trump Regret

Martha McHardy

“I’m p---ed off about gas and food prices. It’s affected everything,” one Trump voter in Iowa told MS NOW on Monday, adding that Americans should “feel sorry for the truck drivers that are trying to make a living.”

Asked whether she regretted her vote for Trump, she replied: “Yeah. A lot of people I believe are.”

Asked why, she had a simple explanation: “He tells you one thing and does just the opposite.”

And when asked whether America was really “Great Again” under Trump, her response was scathing.

“No it’s not,” she said. “They’ve run it to the ground, and that’s putting it mildly.”

She is not alone in her frustrations. One lifelong Republican told SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Wrap-Up Show this week that she is so frustrated with her party that she is considering voting Democrat in the midterms.

“I’m so p---ed at the Republicans that I just might go and vote straight-ticket Democrat just because, just because. Why should I be loyal to them? We’re just so screwed,” she said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 24: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to attendees during his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rally is the former president's first since President Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection bid. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
THE TRUMP DRAG

Trump Hit With Devastating New Poll as GOP Faces Disaster

Martha McHardy

Trump has seen his approval rating tank to an all-time low over the past few months, reaching the low 30s.

And that decline is not limited to Democrats. Republicans are also losing faith in the 80-year-old president.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll found that just 35 percent of Republicans strongly approve of Trump’s performance—down sharply from 66 percent in September 2018. Half of Republicans now disapprove of his handling of inflation, while 59 percent say the Iran war has hurt their finances.

The slide is also evident in the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling, which found Trump’s approval among Republicans falling from 82 percent to 73 percent in just one week.

A driver fills up his vehicle at a gas station in Wiggins, Colorado, U.S., May 11, 2026.

Donald Trump made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

For the first time, Republicans who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living outnumber those who approve, 51 percent to 44 percent.

The numbers come at a particularly difficult moment for the GOP, with the economy ranking as the top issue voters say will influence their decisions on November 3.

And the broader midterm picture is hardly more encouraging for Republicans.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll gives Democrats an eight-point advantage on the national congressional ballot, 49 percent to 41 percent. Even more damaging for the GOP, a midterm-high 44 percent of registered voters say their vote will be a message of opposition to Trump.

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