Gabby Giffords Talks Gun Violence at DNC

Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords took the stage to endorse Hillary Clinton and rally for stronger gun laws at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. “In the White House, she will stand up to the gun lobby. That’s why I’m voting for Hillary,” Giffords said. “Come January, I want to say these two words: Madame President.”
Giffords served as an Arizona congresswoman from 2007 to 2012, when a would-be assassin shot her in the head during one of Giffords’s meet-and-greets with her constitutents. The shooter hit 19 people, killing six, and sending Giffords into a medically induced coma. She was unable to breathe or speak on her own. Giffords sustained permanent brain injury, but has recovered her speech and mobility, becoming an advocate for gun legislation.