Gaetz: Coronavirus Test Result Negative, Will Remain in Self-Quarantine
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) confirmed on Tuesday that his test for the novel coronavirus came back negative. “In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms,” the congressman wrote on Twitter. Gaetz announced on Monday that he would self-quarantine for two weeks after he interacted with an attendee of last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the virus. Gaetz was reportedly seen on Monday boarding Air Force One with President Trump just hours before he announced that he would go into self-quarantine. The White House confirmed on Monday that Trump has not been tested for the virus. Several lawmakers, including Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced this week that they would self-quarantine after they came into contact with the same CPAC attendee who tested positive for the virus.