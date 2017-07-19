'Game of Thrones' Creators to Helm New HBO Show 'Confederate'
WAR IS COMING
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners behind Game of Thrones, have a new drama series in the works with HBO. Titled Confederate, the new show will take place in an "alternate timeline" and chronicle "the events leading to the Third American Civil War," according to the network's press release. “As the brilliant Game of Thrones winds down to its final season, we are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Dan and David, knowing that any subject they take on will result in a unique and ambitious series,” Casey Bloys, who runs programming for HBO said in a statement. “We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” added Benioff and Weiss. “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO." No premiere date or casting information has been announced.