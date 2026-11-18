Gamers Revolt as PlayStation Outage Hits Hours Before GTA 6 Release
Users have flocked to social media to report trouble with the network.
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A PlayStation network outage hours before the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI on Wednesday has caused a frenzy.
Gamers have flocked to social media to report login failures, server connection errors, and trouble downloading games and updates.
PlayStation’s status page said an outage was affecting its gaming and social services.
“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the alert read.
As of 3:15 p.m. ET, it says “all services are up and running.”
Gamers are anxiously awaiting the arrival of GTA 6, set to be released at midnight Thursday.
The game comes 13 years after the release of GTA 5, the second best-selling video game in history behind Minecraft. It’s estimated that GTA 6 has already passed 10 million pre-orders.
One gamer posted to social media, as reported by the Daily Mail, “We might actually have a real revolution in this country if PlayStation goes down right before the GTA 6 release.”
While less likely in the U.S., broadband operators in the U.K. warned the game’s release could bring down the internet.
Several companies, including BT, have apparently bought extra capacity from major internet exchanges to prepare for an expected traffic spike.
They have also increased caching, postponed planned maintenance, and intensified network monitoring to prepare for the surge in data.
“In the lead-up to the release, we’ve seen several ISP [Internet Service Provider] members increase capacity in anticipation of higher demand, demonstrating the resilience and scalability of the UK’s internet infrastructure,” said Jennifer Holmes, CEO of the London Internet Exchange.
The PlayStation network outage is the latest in a series of major service outages that have rocked the U.S. over the past week.
The outage spree started Thursday when a Microsoft blackout left Americans locked out of crucial work tools.
On Friday, the FAA grounded all national flights due to a technical problem.
Major U.S. banks, as well as United Airlines, reported widespread outages on Monday
Then, on Tuesday, six insiders told CNN that the National Security Agency’s highly classified internal communications network had gone down.
Apple also reported failures with several offerings Tuesday, including iCloud sign-in failures, App Store download errors, and Apple Pay disruptions, due to an “internal update.”
President Donald Trump has brushed off the issue, telling reporters on Tuesday, “It’s life, it’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”
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