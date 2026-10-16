GONE BUT BARELY HERE Newsom Trolls Katie Zacharia With ‘In Memoriam’ Post Reaction has flooded in after the White House press secretary lasted only five days on the job. Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a brutal reaction to Katie Zacharia, who lasted only five days as White House press secretary.

Newsom has taken a leading role in trolling the Trump administration in the president’s second term. His office posted a black-and-white “In Memoriam” photo of Zacharia on X.

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It showed the timing of her short-term tenure, “Tuesday—Friday.”

It came after the 41-year-old was ousted on Friday afternoon, one week after Trump announced her as his pick to replace Karoline Leavitt.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office posted this reaction to Katie Zacharia lasting just five days as White House press secretary. X

Zacharia started on Monday and held a disastrous 14-minute press conference on Tuesday, from which she never recovered.

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The conservative media personality whom Trump plucked off television and touted as an “attorney” also came under fire after it was revealed she did not pass the bar exam, raising ongoing questions that she misrepresented her credentials and embellished on her resume.

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Zacharia jumped on a series of pro-Trump networks to defend her first appearance at the podium and past claims that she was a lawyer but stumbled through her explanations and was even skewered on Fox News.

Newsom was one of many reactions to her quick demise that flooded the internet Friday afternoon.

The Democratic Party posted on its X page an image of Zacharia made to look like a LinkedIn profile picture with the label #OPENTOWORK. The caption read “Already” with a crying emoji.

The Democratic Party reacts to Zacharia's short tenure. X

“At least Katie Zacharia has her career as a lawyer to fall back on,” wrote X user Alex Cole, a nod to the attorney controversy.

The X account for Democrats on the committee overseeing Homeland Security, the department Zacharia briefly worked for earlier this year, posted an image of a head of lettuce under the banner “undefeated” after it shared a picture of Zacharia next to the vegetable on Tuesday with the caption “Start the clock” to see which would last longer.

One House Democrats account reacted to Zacharia's exit by posting a head of lettuce winning after posting whether Zacharia or a head of lettuce would last longer on Tuesday. X

“Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain,” said former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on X, who lasted 11 days in the job during Trump’s first term.

“Since starting her job on Monday, Katie Zacharia served about half a Scaramucci. One Scaramucci is 11 days. Consequently, one Zacharia is 5 days. Congratulations on becoming a new unit of time. Well done,” wrote former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent.

Anthony Scaramucci’s immediate reaction to Katie Zacharia breaking his record. X

Another X user wrote: “They fired her before we even got one good SNL skit out of this.”

Zacharia started her Friday morning with another conservative television appearance outside the White House after a testy interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity the night before.

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As she walked back from the camera to the building, she told reporters waiting outside the White House that she would not be taking any questions but insisted she was looking forward to working with them.

Just hours later, Trump was asked about his embattled White House press secretary. He claimed the media had treated her badly before dropping a bombshell about her future.

“I said, ‘Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this,’ And we’re talking about doing something. We like Katie a lot,” Trump said. “I think she’s been really, really treated unfairly by the media.”

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He denied she was being fired but said he wanted her to have a “good life” and “I don’t want her to have a life like she’s had in the last three days.”

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