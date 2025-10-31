Gayle King Addresses Bizarre AI-Generated Engagement Photo Hoax

Journalist Gayle King closed out the week with a unique on-air correction, but she wasn’t rectifying an error from anyone at CBS Mornings.

King, 70, was compelled to dispel rumors that she not only got engaged but was also secretly married. The announcement was in response to photos circulating online that purportedly depicted the longtime anchor with her brand-new “husband.”

The longtime anchor of CBS Mornings took to her show on Friday, Oct. 31, to clarify that she is neither married nor even engaged. She called the images, which portray a smiling King wearing a big engagement ring on her hand, “[AI]-generated.”

“Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged,” King said on her show before showing Facebook screenshots of a few of the fakes. “Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger, this is up,” she told viewers. “There’s a lucky man, I have no idea who he is.”

Screenshots of the AI-generated images appear to show King’s smiling face as she shows off a large, round diamond engagement ring. Other images show an AI-generated avatar of King wearing a bridal veil, posing alongside a smiling man.

While currently single, King was previously married to attorney William Bumpus, who is a real human being, from 1982 to 1993. The couple had two children, including their daughter, Kirby, 39, and their son, William Bumpus Jr., 38.

King previously stated she feels ready to find love again, but what is she looking for in a new partner—besides being a real human being and not a figment whipped up by ChatGPT (or, worse, Grok)? In May 2024, she told viewers on the Tamron Hall Show, “You want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin.”

King has worked on CBS Mornings since January 2012. After reports surfaced on Oct. 30 that King would be leaving the show in May 2026, a CBS News spokesperson told the Daily Beast that there have been “no discussions” regarding the veteran anchor’s contract. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future,” the spokesperson said.