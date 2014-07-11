Gaza Rocket Fire Hits Gas Station

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at U.S. News
Three people were wounded, including one person who was left in a serious condition, when a rocket from Gaza struck a gas station in Israel Friday and set it ablaze. Meanwhile, the number of strikes by Israel's military have passed 1,000, killing at least 98 people. Friday was also the first time in the conflict that rocket fire from Lebanon hit Israel. According to the Lebanese military, troops found and dismantled the rocket launchers in its southern region, a Hezbollah stronghold. However, the rockets are being linked to Palestinians in the area. Israel has shot down 110 of the incoming rockets so far.