Soap Opera Actor Dead at 75
The star also appeared in Maroon 5’s “Sugar” music video.
Randall England, best known for playing the villain Jack Slater on General Hospital, has died at 75, his family announced. They said England died of esophageal cancer in Los Angeles. Born in 1951 in Oklahoma City, England launched a modeling career in the 1970s after moving to New York City, then began taking acting lessons. He appeared in movies such as Ruby and Oswald, Looker, Star Crystal, Dream Machine, Skyscraper, Hellborn, Cat City, Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Shiner, and on television in Dallas, The Young and the Restless and Baywatch, among other credits. In 1984, he landed his star role on General Hospital as villain Jack Slater, where he stayed for nearly a year before his character was killed in a shootout. England also appeared in Maroon 5’s “Sugar” music video. He later settled in Beverly Hills, where he lived for over forty years. England is survived by daughter Micaela Reed (Sam); grandchildren Katherine and Julian; mother Catherine Burgess; sister Linda Baker; and extended family.
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