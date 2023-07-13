Christian College Allegedly Fired Gay Coach Over Posts About Inclusiveness
UNGODLY
A Christian college in Pennsylvania fired a gay coach who turned around its struggling soccer program—all because she made a few posts on Instagram about LGBTQ inclusivity in the church, the coach alleges. Kelsey Morrison assumed control of the soccer team at Geneva College in western Pennsylvania in 2021, rapidly improving the program, the Beaver County Times reported. But her successful tenure ended abruptly in June when the college reportedly axed her over a handful of memes expressing her hopes for more inclusivity for LGBTQ people in her faith. The college has so far defended its decision to terminate any employee who “engages in behavior or expression that contradicts or undermines” its policies. Morrison described the firing as “a complete shock.”