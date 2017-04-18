George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with pneumonia for the second time this year, though his spokesman, Jim McGrath, says he is “going to be fine.” The 92-year-old has been in the hospital since Friday for “observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest,” McGrath told Reuters on Tuesday. “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength,” McGrath said, describing the illness as a “mild case” of the respiratory infection. Bush, the country’s oldest living former president, was first treated for pneumonia in January, when he was admitted to an intensive-care unit. No further information has been released on his condition, though McGrath said he is being treated at Houston Methodist Hospital.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10