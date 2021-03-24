George Segal of ‘Where’s Poppa?’ & ‘The Goldbergs’ Dies
FAREWELL, FUNNYMAN
Comedic actor George Segal died Tuesday of complications from bypass surgery at the age of 87. During his long career, Segal starred in movies such as Where’s Poppa?, Fun With Dick and Jane, and The Owl and the Pussycat and then had a second-act with the TV shows Just Shoot Me! and The Goldbergs. The New York-born star earned an Oscar nomination in 1966 for his supporting role as a professor in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? “This is a real gambler’s business, acting,” he said in a 2013 interview. “It’s a crapshoot, and you keep stepping up to the table and hope that your number comes up. Or it’s like being a used car in a used car lot. You’re just waiting for somebody to come over and kick your tires. You’ve got to be crazy to do this.”