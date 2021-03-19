George W. Bush Says the Capitol Riot Made Him ‘Sick’
‘DISTURBED ME’
Former President George W. Bush said Thursday that he felt physically ill about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I was sick to my stomach… to see our nation’s Capitol being stormed by hostile forces… I’m still disturbed when I think about it,” he told the Texas Tribune during a virtual SXSW interview. “It undermines rule of law and the ability to express yourself in peaceful ways in the public square. This was an expression that was not peaceful.” When asked if he believed the election was stolen, as Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed with no evidence, Bush said, “No,” but he said the Trump administration had not put democracy in danger. On the day of the attempted insurrection, Bush called the actions of the pro-Trump mob “sickening” and “heartbreaking.”