    WaPo Column on GOP Contender Comes With Epic Disclaimer

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during the second Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S.

    A Washington Post columnist has called on Republican presidential contender Tim Scott to drop out of the race—teeing up a possible feud with his own wife, who happens to be the senator’s adviser. George Will’s piece, titled “Tim Scott, please drop out, urge others to follow and unite behind Haley,” came with an unusual disclaimer when it was published Tuesday. “The columnist’s wife, Mari Will, an adviser to Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), disagrees with this column,” a note at the top read. Will went on to argue that Scott is simply not “the man for this season” and should step aside to give Nikki Haley a better shot at beating Donald Trump.