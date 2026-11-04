DIXIE TO DC Dem Star Vaults Past Republicans in 2028 Odds After Midterm Bloodbath Fresh off a double-digit win in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024, a rising Dem star is officially the next White House favorite. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A freshly reelected Democratic senator is riding his big win on Tuesday to take a commanding lead as the frontrunner to win the 2028 presidential election.

Jon Ossoff, 39, is the favorite to win in 2028 among bettors on Kalshi and Polymarket, with his odds spiking immediately after he secured a second term as a senator representing Georgia.

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Kalshi lists Ossoff as having a 20 percent chance of winning in 2028, up by eight points from Monday. Ossoff also had a 20 percent shot at the presidency on Polymarket, up seven points on Tuesday morning.

Kalshi

On Kalshi, Vice President JD Vance trails Ossoff at 16 percent, then followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 12 percent. Both Trump administration officials are viewed as potential frontrunners to succeed Trump and carry on his increasingly less popular MAGA movement.

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On Polymarket, Ossoff was similarly trailed by Vance with 15 percent. California Gov. Gavin Newsom came in at third place with 14 percent.

Other names being traded as possible future presidents include New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Kentucky’s Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, Texas Democrat James Talarico, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Ossoff trounced his Republican rival Mike Collins, winning by 18 points in a state that President Donald Trump won just two years ago. There was no election-night drama in the race—after rallying with Barack Obama and building a double-digit lead in polling this fall, his race was called shortly after polls closed on Tuesday.

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The Georgia senator left a brutal mark in MAGAworld on the campaign trail when he thrust Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump’s ever-present “human printer,” into the spotlight.

During an August rally, Ossoff took a swipe at the 80-year-old president and his 35-year-old aide, who seem inseparable.

Natalie Harp never strays too far from President Donald Trump. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff said of Trump. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

The Daily Beast later published two adoring letters Harp wrote to Trump, in which she lavished praise on him as her “Guardian and Protector.”

Harp earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around and fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year as a special assistant and executive assistant to the president.

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