MONUMENTAL LOSS Oscar Winner Behind Beloved ’90s Movies Dies at 91 The producer worked with Steven Spielberg on films including “Jurassic Park” and “Schindler’s List.” Steven D Starr/Corbis via Getty Images

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Gerald R. Molen, the Oscar-winning producer who worked with Steven Spielberg on films including Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List, has died at the age of 91. His great-niece, Rachel Lorraine Pullan, announced his death in a social media post. “This morning my great-uncle, Gerald R. Molen, passed on to join my great-grandma and his dear wife Pat on the other side of the veil. I am so happy for him, and also so very sad,” she wrote in Sunday’s post. “Uncle Jerry was a man of great moral character and high integrity. He started doing work, moving set pieces and driving at a movie studio and worked his way up to the position of producer.” Molen began working with Spielberg in 1985 as a unit production manager on The Color Purple, and they frequently collaborated throughout Molen’s career. Molen was named head of production at Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment after working as a producer on Hook in 1991. “It was the best job in Hollywood,” Molen said in an interview in 2023, “because any movie [Spielberg] directed I got to produce, and any movie the company did I got to oversee.” His wife of nearly 70 years, Pat, died at age 86 in January 2024.

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