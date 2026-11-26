LEGAL SHOWDOWN Oscar Nominee Faces Trial Over Vile Sex Crime Claims The 77-year-old actor has consistently denied the allegations. Chesnot/Getty Images # 1

French film star Gérard Depardieu is set to stand trial over allegations that he raped actress Charlotte Arnould twice at his Paris home. Arnould, 30, first accused Depardieu in 2018, claiming the assaults happened on separate occasions when she was in her early 20s. The 77-year-old actor has consistently denied the allegations, and his legal team unsuccessfully appealed prosecutors’ decision to take the case to trial. Depardieu, who has appeared in more than 200 films, is one of France’s most prominent actors. Known for films including Green Card and The Last Metro, Depardieu has won two César Awards and received a 1991 Oscar nomination for Best Actor for Cyrano de Bergerac. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The case comes after he withdrew an appeal against a separate 2025 sexual assault conviction, for which he apologized to his victims.

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